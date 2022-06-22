The Kate Bush multiverse: ‘Thor 4’ dance scene featuring hit song ‘Running Up That Hill’

The Kate Bush multiverse is here! After successfully beating Cher, reaching No.1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart with her 1985 song ‘Running Up That Hill’ and becoming a pop culture phenomenon following one of the most terryifing scenes in ‘Stranger Things.’ It has now been revealed that the iconic song was supposed to be included in the highly anticipated film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ which features a naked Chris Hemsworth.

Christian Bale, who is playing the villain Gorr the God Butcher in the fourth installment of the franchise, revealed during a recent interview with Total Film, that director Taika Waititi planned to have a dance scene in the film.

©Marvel Studios





“Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at,” the actor explained, “But I think he just realized he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film. I would say that the most common thing I was staring at [while preparing for the role] was the Aphex Twin video of ‘Come to Daddy.’ But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”

He also took a moment to talk about one of the differences between his character in the comics and in the upcoming film, including the G-string Gorr the God Butcher is known to wear. “I did make the mistake of Googling him and, oh no! [In the comics] he runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!‘”

©Marvel Studios





Fans are excited to finally watch Thor in theaters July 8, especially now that the trailer shows a very different side of Chris Hemsworth, many new characters and a new storyline.