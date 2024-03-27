Gina Rodriguez teaches Jennifer Hudson how to salsa dance

Viewers of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” aired on Wednesday, March 27, were treated to actress Gina Rodriguez. Known for her roles in “Not Dead Yet” and “Jane the Virgin,” Rodriguez brought more than just her acting memories to the table; she brought her vibrant energy and a touch of Latin flair.

As Rodriguez approaches her 40th birthday this summer, she sat down with Hudson to share her perspective on entering the next phase of motherhood. The actress opened up about what she described as the “scariest week” of her life last year when her son was in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). Despite the challenges, Rodriguez expressed immense gratitude for the support she received from both her ancestors and the dedicated medical team who helped her through that difficult time.

Reflecting on those moments, Rodriguez decided to celebrate life and gratitude meaningfully. She threw a lavish first birthday party for her son, not only to celebrate his milestone but also as a heartfelt gesture toward her loved ones and the medical professionals who supported her family during their time of need.

Proud of her Latinidad

Rodriguez, known for her love of salsa dancing, took the opportunity to share one of her favorite pastimes with Hudson and the audience. With enthusiasm, Rodriguez guided Hudson through the steps of the lively dance style.

As the episode concluded, viewers were inspired by Rodriguez’s resilience, grateful for the reminder to cherish life’s blessings, and perhaps even eager to hit the dance floor and salsa the night away.