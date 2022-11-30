Gina Rodriguez looks stunning in new maternity photo shoot: ‘Just the three of us’

Gina Rodriguez is sharing her pregnancy journey with all her fans and followers! The actress is thrilled to become a new mom, giving a glimpse of her baby bump, for a sweet maternity photo shoot, accompanied by her husband Joe LoCicero.

The couple shared her excitement to expand their family, captioning the photo, “just the three of us,” with heart emojis. The pair can be seen very much in love, sharing some PDA, with Gina wearing a white dress that shows her baby bump.

Fans of the star congratulated the couple, including her celebrity friends who took a moment to write some sweet words, as she prepares for a new chapter in her life. Her ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ co-star Stephanie Beatriz commented, “Congrats it’s the BEST,” while Melissa Fumero wrote, “stunning.”

Gina and Joe tied the knot in May 2019, and gave the pregnancy announcement in July 2022. The couple are expecting their first child and seem to be happier than ever. “This birthday hits different,” she wrote back in July, showing a positive pregnancy test.

She went on to post another photo with her dog by the beach, captioning it, “With my eldest baby and my newest baby.” Gina also shared her thoughts about experiencing the arrival of the new baby with her husband, explaining that “he is really next level.”

“He’s definitely the better half, so I’m hoping that he’ll just go on in there and pull our baby out,” she explained.