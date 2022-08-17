Gina Rodriguez is hoping her husband Joe LoCicero will pull their baby out as her doula

Gina Rodriguez is ready to put her birth in her husband’s hands. The pregnant actress talked to Entertainment Tonight, where she revealed that her husband Joe LoCicero is “training” to be her doula. While a doula is usually a woman, it’s defined as a person trained to provide advice, information, emotional support, and physical comfort to a mother before, during, and just after childbirth.





©Gina Rodriguez





The couple has hit the ground running when it comes to their first child. “I’m taking some hardcore prenatal classes, working on that pelvic floor,” Rodriguez said, adding “my husband is training to be my doula. He’s really next level.”

Along with being an actor, LoCicero is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter. “He’s a martial artist and so it’s basically, you know, he’s cornering the fight of my life,” she joked. ”I wouldn’t call it a fight -- I would say, it’s like ... me climbing my Mount Everest and he’s gonna corner me for it,” she continued, adding that “he’s magical.”

Thankfully LoCicero has been in high-pressure situations cause it looks like his wife has some high expectations of him in her corner. “He’s definitely the better half, so I’m hoping that he’ll just go on in there and pull our baby out,” she said.



The actress noted that they’ve been watching live birth videos to prepare, but if she wants LoCicero to be ready to pull the baby out maybe she should watch Kourtney Kardashian give birth to Mason on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where she famously pulled him out on her own.

Rodriguez and LoCicero met on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016 when he played a Don Quixote-impersonating stripper. They reconnected six months later at a boxing gym, and after dating for two years, the couple got engaged in 2018. They said “I do” a year later on May 4th, 2019.