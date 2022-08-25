Gina Rodriguez debuts as the face of Anne Klein’s Fall/Holiday 2022 campaign

Gina Rodriguez partners with iconic American women’s fashion brand Anne Klein for its Fall/Holiday 2022 campaign. The Golden Globe Award-winning actress, best known for her leading role as Jane in the TV series Jane the Virgin, was chosen not only for her prowess as an actor but her commitment to philanthropy and female empowerment.

She chairs her own We Will Foundation, founded with her sisters, positioned to empower young Hispanic youth through arts and education. She has advocated for creating a seat at the table for Latina women in the production world of Hollywood.

“Gina exemplifies the Anne Klein brand ethos as she is a leader in her industry and a strong advocate for her community,” said Effy Zinkin, Chief Operating Officer at WHP Global, owner of the Anne Klein brand. “We are honored to have her as the face of our new campaign and as our partner to help further the brand’s mission of encouraging, empowering, and engaging women through content and causes that create and foster community.”

Actress Gina Rodriguez Stars As the New Face of Anne Klein

“I am thrilled to join forces with the team at Anne Klein and to support their efforts to make an impact for future communities of women,” adds Rodriguez. “I feel blessed to be in a position to help champion the voices and art of the Latinx community and partner with like-minded brands that can bring real change.”

Anne Klein’s Fall 2022 campaign was shot in New York City by award-winning photographer Mark Seliger, who is noted for his portraitures memorializing some of the biggest names in pop culture. Rodriguez is featured wearing the Fall 2022 ready-to-wear, footwear, handbag, jewelry, eyewear (optical and sun), watch, and outerwear collections of Anne Klein.

The new Fall collection will be available in early September at major retailers, including Macy’s, Dillard’s, and Belk, and online at Nordstrom, Amazon, and AnneKlein.com.

In addition, Rodriguez will support the brand’s cause partner by modeling the winning t-shirt design for Anne Klein’s Scholar Design Competition which benefits the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF), a national non-profit partner dedicated to supporting, nurturing, and honoring the future of fashion.

The winning design was created by an FSF scholar, recent SCAD graduate, and Puerto Rico native, Valeria Nicole. The commemorative tee will be on sale at Macy’s and AnneKlein.com. Rodriquez follows supermodel and activist Joan Smalls as the next feature talent for the Anne Klein brand, which showcases dynamic women each season.