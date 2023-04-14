Mexican Issa Lopez leads ‘True Detective’ series starring Jodie Foster

Issa Lopez is the new showrunner of “True Detective: Night Country.” The beloved anthology series is back for another round, this time, with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the lead roles.

“True Detective: Night Country” is set in Alaska. Foster plays detective Liz Danvers, investigating a case where six men vanished without leaving a trace. The series is produced by Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins and by Foster herself. It costars Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, Joel D. Montgrand, Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes.

Issa Lopez serves as the series’ showrunner, writer, and producer. She also directs all episodes. Lopez was born and raised in Mexico City. She started off her career in her native country but is now rumored to be mapping out various projects with filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro, Noah Hawley, and Jason Blum.

Night Country’s trailer was released a couple of days ago, showing a snowy and terrifying setting. The series marks Foster’s major TV role in recent years. Over the past, she’s directed TV episodes from multiple notorious series, including “House of Cards,” Orange Is the New Black,” and more.

Foster memorably played a police officer in the past, playing the role of Clarice Starling in “The Silence of The Lambs.” The performance won her her second Academy Award.