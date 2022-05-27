True Detective: Jodie Foster is starring in season 4 of the HBO series

Jodie Foster is coming for the starring role! The Hollywood star is set to play one of the leading roles in the HBO series ‘True Detective.’

The viewers can expect to see the 59-year-old actress portraying Detective Liz Danvers, who will be in charge of discovering the truth in a mysterious case, alongside her partner Evangeline Navarro.

Deadline reports that the series is centered around the disappearance of “six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station,” and it will be up to the two detectives to uncover what took place after the men vanished without a trace.

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska. The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice,” the description reads.

The two-time Oscar winner and four-time nominee is known for her iconic films, including ‘The Accused,’ ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver.’

This will be her first major role in the small screen, after working as a child actress in the 1972 TV series ‘Gunsmoke,’ the 1971 show ‘My Three Sons’ and ABC’s TV spinoff of Paper Moon in 1974.

She will also serve as executive producer of ‘True Detective’ and will be working with writer and director Issa López, executive producer Barry Jenkins, and writer Alan Page Arriaga.