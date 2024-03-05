Cameron Diaz might join Keanu Reeves in new comedy

Cameron Diaz might be coming out of retirement for good. The actress, who hasn’t appeared in a film in almost a decade, is in talks to star in “The Outcome,” a dark comedy directed by Jonah Hill and starring Keanu Reeves.

Deadline reports that “The Outcome” was written by Hill and Ezra Woods, and stars Reeves as a Hollywood star who must “dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.” Details about Diaz’s role have been kept under wraps, but her casting marks an exciting moment for her fans.

Diaz last appearance on a film was on “Annie,” which was released in 2014. Since, she’s stepped away from Hollywood and has focused on her work as an author and entrepreneur. Last year, Diaz starred in the film “Back in Action,” alongside Jaime Foxx. The Netflix action project is expected to be released at some point this year.

More about “Back in Action”

Netflix hasn’t shared a release date for “Back in Action,” but has shared the project’s first look and a brief synopsis. “Years after giving up life in the CIA to start a family, these former spies are dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown. Also starring Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, and Jamie Demetriou.”

Diaz has discussed her experience back on set, especially her close bond with her co-star Jamie Foxx. "Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He's such a special person and he's so talented, so much fun,” she said.