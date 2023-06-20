Zoe Saldaña and Adria Arjona will celebrate Marco Perego’s ‘The Absence of Eden’ at the Taormina Film Festival

The highly anticipated debut feature of Marco Perego, titled The Absence of Eden, is set to premiere worldwide at the esteemed 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy, which is scheduled to run from June 23 to July 1. The film will be screened at the iconic Teatro Antico venue with the movie’s co-stars, Zoe Saldaña, Garrett Hedlund, and Adria Arjona, who will attend to celebrate the project. The Absence of Eden tells the compelling story of an ICE Agent who teams up with an undocumented woman to fight against a ruthless cartel.

Barrett Wissman, Executive, and Co-Artistic Director, expressed his enthusiasm about the screening, stating that “Marco Perego’s direction is a work of beauty and the performances by the trio of actors Zoe Saldaña, Garrett Hedlund, and Adria Arjona are without exception wonderful.”

©GettyImages



Zoe Saldaña and Adria Arjona will celebrate the premiere of Marco Perego’s ‘The Absence of Eden’ at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy

The film is produced by Academy Award-nominated Julie Yorn and Perego, with Robert Kravis, Karl Herrmann, and Alexandra Milchan. The executive producers include Academy Award-winning director and producer Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, Zoe Saldaña’s Cinestar Pictures, Ingenious Media, Ashland Hill, and Sycuan Tribal.

Aside from The Absence of Eden, the festival will also feature the Italian premiere of Indiana Jonesand the Dial of Destiny, the world premiere of Conor Allyn’s In The Fire, starring Amber Heard, Eduardo Noriega, and Lorenzo McGovern Zaini.

Furthermore, the festival will host a gala evening entitled “The Influential Shorts,” curated by actress and influencer Bella Thorne. With such an impressive line-up, the 69th Taormina Film Festival will surely be a memorable event for all movie enthusiasts.