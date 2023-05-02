Zoe Saldaña speaks flawless Spanish and shows off Latina mom haircut

Zoe Saldaña is going through a Latina rite of passage. The actress shared a video of herself sporting a new haircut, one that’s familiar for Latinos all over the world.

In the video, Saldaña sports a short hairstyle and speaks to the camera in Spanish, as she sits in a make up chair and someone laughs in the background. “Blessings to all of my aunts and all of my grandmas. To my mom,” she says, eyes wide. “If this isn’t the look for every Latina mom and grandma… then I don’t know what it is.”

Followers were quick to drop comments, laughing and praising her Spanish. “You speak Spanish so beautifully,” wrote a follower. Rauw Alejandro, who attended the premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3,” dropped some laughing and heart emojis.

Despite the great reception, Saldaña’s new hairstyle is not permanent and is a part of a PEOPLE Magazine photoshoot where she dressed up as various cinematic icons.

Saldaña is currently readying for the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” marking an end of her tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I think the time has come for me to step down, and for the next generation to come forward,” she said in an interview with Total Film. “The one thing I would not want is for Gamora to go away. She’s been such an impactful character for fans and especially female fans, and young female fans.”

Saldaña has a busy schedule, having various films under production, including a rumored Star Trek sequel, and various upcoming Avatar films.

