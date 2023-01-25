Zoe Saldaña makes history as the first actor to have four movies grossing over $2 billion

Zoe Saldaña is the box office queen! The Dominican-descent actress is the first actor in history to have four movies earn over a billion. Over the weekend of January 20 to 22, the actress’s latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, surpassed $2 billion worldwide.
The 44-year-old star’s milestones include 2009’s Avatar, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and 2018’s Infinity War.
Saldaña is known for her role as Neytiri in the Avatar films and her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy.
In 2022, Saldaña said that although Gamora has given her unforgettable memories, the green paint gave her a hard time while filming. According to the actress, she “wouldn’t be upset” if she didn’t have to transform into Gamora’s signature color after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.
“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,” Saldaña told Variety. “I miss Gamora, but I don’t miss 3:30 a.m. calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterward.”
Although Gamora’s color had more downs than ups for Saldaña, the actress said being Gamora has a special meaning for her and Marvel fans. “Every time that you know that 8-year-old or that dad and mom or those generational fans that remind me that what I did was special to them, it makes me not be cynical about Marvel. It makes me understand that younger audiences should stop being overlooked,” she shared. “They have feelings too, and if something impacts them, just because we consider it stupid or immature or cheeky, doesn’t mean it’s not special.”
Saldaña’s character will star in the third and final Guardians of the Galaxy installment, which is set to be released in May 2023.