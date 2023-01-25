Zoe Saldaña makes history as the first actor to have four movies grossing over $2 billion

Zoe Saldaña is the box office queen! The Dominican-descent actress is the first actor in history to have four movies earn over a billion. Over the weekend of January 20 to 22, the actress’s latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, surpassed $2 billion worldwide.

The 44-year-old star’s milestones include 2009’s Avatar, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and 2018’s Infinity War.

©GettyImages



Zoe Saldana attends 20th Century Studio’s “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Saldaña is known for her role as Neytiri in the Avatar films and her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy.

In 2022, Saldaña said that although Gamora has given her unforgettable memories, the green paint gave her a hard time while filming. According to the actress, she “wouldn’t be upset” if she didn’t have to transform into Gamora’s signature color after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,” Saldaña told Variety. “I miss Gamora, but I don’t miss 3:30 a.m. calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterward.”