Patti LaBelle honors Tina Turner at BET Awards: ‘I did my best’

Tina Turner’s legacy was honored last night at the BET Awards with a special tribute sung by Patti LaBelle. The 79-year-old sang her heart out to Turner’s iconic “The Best.” A clip of the video has gone viral on social media where the singer couldn’t read the teleprompter and fumbled on the lyrics, but LaBelle handled it like a pro.



©GettyImages



Patti LaBelle revealed that she performed with a cold

LaBelle had a standing ovation after the performance. “I can’t see the words, and I don’t know. I’m tryin’, y’all!” she told the enthusiastic crowd during the mishap.

Patti LaBelle says she can't see the words #BETAwardspic.twitter.com/DGu6SksytF — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2023



Tina Turner’s legacy lives on

Backstage after the performance, LaBelle talked to Entertainment Tonight about how important the tribute was for her, saying she performed with a cold. “It meant no matter what voice I’m in -- I’m hoarse, I have a cold -- but whatever, I had to, I was giving it up for Tina Turner,” she said. “So you heard a little tweak every now and then out there, but I love her, and I did my best.”



©GettyImages



Tina died at her home in Switzerland

Sad news came Wednesday, May 24, that the legendary singer passed peacefully at her home at 83 after battling a long illness. LaBelle shared photos of Turner on her Instagram sharing sweet words in the caption, “Tina, the world will forever be grateful for your voice, your fearlessness, and your grace! You truly are the Queen of Rock & Roll and your spirit will reign forever! Rest in eternal peace and love,” she wrote.



Turner’s story has been honored in many ways since then. Last week Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre dimmed its marquee lights for the singer on Wednesday, June 21.

The theater is significant for Turner because Tina– The Tina Turner Musical ran from 2019 to 2022, which told the story of her incredible but tumultuous life.

Chloe Bailey also her honored her at a Juneteenth event.