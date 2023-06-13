Chloe Bailey honors Tina Turner at Juneteenth event: Kamala Harris to attend

Chloe Bailey will be honoring the legendary Tina Turner during the second edition of ‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom’ hosted by CNN. Taking place at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, the Grammy-nominated musician will be paying tribute to the late star, commemorating her impact and influence on Monday, June 19.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be making a special appearance at the event, which will feature more artists, including Coi Leray, Nelly, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Mike Phillips, Jodeci, SWV, Muni Long, and many more. Tickets for the event are still available online, and it will be broadcasted live from 8 pm to 12 am EST on CNN, with pre-show coverage starting at 7 pm EST.

Described as “a must-see musical experience,” the show promises to be an unforgettable event that pays homage to the past, celebrates the present, and looks forward to a future filled with unity and equality.

“This year, viewers can experience the event’s electrifying performances and heartfelt messages on both CNN and OWN. This powerful commemoration of Juneteenth, powered by a team of Black creators, celebrates the federal holiday that marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.”

Many celebrities and A-List stars have celebrated the life and legacy of the iconic singer, following her death at 83 after battling a series of health issues. “What a woman, what a life, what a warrior!” Alicia Keys wrote. “The songs you sang gave us the courage to step out and be our full selves. You are a fierce force as a woman and a performer! All of these things have been beacons of light for not only me, but all the people around the world finding ourselves and our fearlessness, through our vulnerability!”