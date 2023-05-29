Who is inheriting Tina Turner’s million-dollar estate?

Tina Turner passed away this Wednesday, at 83 years old. The beloved and game-changing woman left an immeasurable imprint in culture and music, and cultivated a fortune that’s valued at over $230 million euros. Who will inherit this estate?

Turner and Bach

Erwin Bach

While no information has been revealed, it’s expected that Tina’s husband, Erwin Bach, will inherit a sizeable portion of her estate.

The couple had been together for over 40 years, and had lived through a myriad of experiences together, with Bach donating one of his kidneys to Turner in the year 2017, after she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer.

Ronnie and Craig Turner

Another person that could get a portion of her estate would be Afida Turner, the widow of RonnieTurner. Ronnie was one of Tina’s two sons, who passed away in 2022 when he was 62 after experiencing complications of metastatic colon carcinoma.

Tina also had another son, CraigTurner, who died of suicide in the year 2018.

Her adoptive children

Tina had two adopted kids that might inherit a portion of her estate. Ike Jr. and Michael Turner were the sons of Ike Turner, Tina’s first husband. Despite their bond, Tina didn’t have much contact with them following her departure from the U.S. It’s unknow if they’ll inherit a part of her estate.

