Tina Turner passed away without meeting some of her grandkids: Report

Tina Turner passed away this past week. While the beloved singer had four kids, only two are alive today. Her biological sons, Craig and Ronnie, passed away before her own death, leaving her adoptive sons Ike Jr. and Michael. According to media sources, Tina had very little contact with her adoptive sons and her grandchildren, never meeting some of them.

©GettyImages



Tina Turner and her children

Page Six reports that family members were shocked when they heard of Turner’s death, with many not knowing that she was seriously ill. “No-one had heard from Tina in a while, it happened so suddenly,” said Twanna Turner, the daughter of Ike Jr.

Tina had her first son, Craig with Raymond Hill, a member of her band with Ike Turner. She then married him, with the two going on to become an incredible famous duo. Over the course of theri marriage, the two adopted each other’s kids, with Ike adopting Craig and Tina adopting Ike Jr. and Michael. Tina and Ike had a son together called Ronnie, and the two divorced in 1978. Tina then went on to tell her story, publishing a memoir and revealing the abuse she was subitted to from her husband.

©GettyImages



Tina Turner in the ‘90s

Page Six claims that since Tina left the US she rarely spent time with her grandkids. They also claim that the loss of her biological sons weighed heavily on her, preventing her from spending time with their surviving chidlren. The publication claims Tina “barely knew” Ronnie’s children, Raquel and Randy. She also never met Raquel’s children, Tyson and Tyree.

Related Video: Kourtney Kardashian’s emotional reaction after not seeing her kids for 10 days Loading the player...