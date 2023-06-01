Tina Turner’s funeral: All we know about her service

Tina Turner’s death was announced on May 24th, with her management releasing a statement. The singer and actress was 83 years old, and leaves behind a legacy of music and art that will be remembered for ages. Since her passing, fans, and admirers have gathered outside of her home in Küsnach near Zurich, leaving flowers, mementos and grieving with other fans.

Turner’s funeral should take place in the coming days. Here’s all we know about it:

A private ceremony

©GettyImages



Tina Turner and her husband Erwin Bach

According to The Daily Mail, the ceremony will be intimate. “There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family,” said a spokesperson for the family.

Guests in attendance

The Mirror spoke with Eddy Hampton Armani, Turner’s personal assistant of over 20 years. “She did not want a big public funeral,” he said. “There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. It will be for her very close friends in Switzerland, and her manager. It will not be a big family occasion.”

Her death

©GettyImages



Tina Turner in the ‘90s

Tina Turner’s death was due to natural causes, with her battling various health issues over the years, including a stroke and kidney disease. In 2016, she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Turner’s close friend Stephen Sills, revealed that Turner wasn’t afraid of death and was ready to go at any time. “She told me two years ago, she said, ‘Stephen, I’m ready to go anytime. I’m not scared of death. I’ve had a wonderful last part of life. I’ve enjoyed it, but I’m tired,’” he said.