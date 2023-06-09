Why Tina Turner planned her funeral in advance after Aretha Franklin feud

Legendary performer Tina Turner had planned her funeral in advance after learning about her health struggles. The acclaimed singer wanted to have a bigger funeral than her longtime competitor in the music industry, Aretha Franklin, as reported by RadarOnline.

A close source to the musician revealed in 2018 that Tina and Aretha “were heated rivals in life,” and she was not going to “let Aretha upstage her in death.” Tina was already battling with some health issues at the time, following her kidney transplant donated by her husband Erwin Bach.

“I don’t mind the thought of dying,” Tina previously said, with the insider revealing that she wanted her funeral to “eclipses Aretha’s.” The feud between the pair was also fueled after Beyoncé referred to Tina as “The Queen” at the 2008 Grammy Awards ceremony, which was not well received by Aretha, who described it as a “cheap shot.”

“Her ego must be so big to think she was the only one!” Tina responded after learning about Aretha’s statement. “Tina’s picking out a designer wardrobe for her to wear while she’s lying in repose, a custom hearse, a string of top performers, and an amazing gravesite that will overshadow Aretha’s!” the source said in 2018. “It will be Tina’s last and biggest show ever.”

The feud between the two singers started before Tina and Ike’s divorce in 1978 when it was rumored that Aretha had been having an affair with him behind her back.