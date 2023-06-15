Broadway theater to dim marquee lights for Tina Turner, a traditional Broadway ceremony

The world is continuing to mourn and honor Tina Turner’s legacy. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre will dim its marquee lights for the iconic singer on Wednesday, June 21.



The sad news came Wednesday, May 24, that the legendary singer passed away peacefully at her home at 83 after battling a long illness. According to Deadline, the iconic theater will dim at the marquee for one minute, a traditional Broadway honor, at 7 p.m. ET.

According to The New York Post, house lights in all Broadway theaters were first dimmed in honor of Gertrude Lawrence, who died of viral hepatitis at age 52 in September 1952. Lawrence was starring in The King and I at the time.



Oprah Winfrey and Tina Turner

The theater, which is currently the home of the revival of Sweeney Todd, is significant for Turner because Tina– The Tina Turner Musical ran from 2019 to 2022, and told the story of her incredible but tumultuous life.



She was the executive producer of the bio-musical which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2020, including Best Musical, with Adrienne Warren, who played Turner, winning in the Best Lead Actress/Musical category.



Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren speak during “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical” opening night

Turner was happily photographed at opening night, and celebrated its success at the theater. She passed knowing it was a hit. It had its world premiere in the West End in 2018, and broke box office records at the Aldwych Theatre, per Deadline.

The musical is now in its fifth year running in the West End, and seven productions have since opened to date, including a North American tour.

Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren

Following her death, it was reported that Turner would be honored in a private ceremony. “There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family,” a spokesperson for Turner’s family told Daily Mail.

The date of the funeral was not made public. Her long-time personal assistant of more than 20 years, Eddy Hampton Armani, told the Mirror, “She did not want a big public funeral.”

“She wanted to be cremated, and I expect it to be a small, very private affair. I am sure there will be some kind of memorial concert and tribute later,” the 65-year-old continued.

Turner’s biological sons Craig and Ronnie passed away before her, but she had two surviving adoptive children with her late ex-husband Ike Turner. She also had grandchildren which she reportedly never met. “It will be for her very close friends in Switzerland and her manager. It will not be a big family occasion,” Armani added.