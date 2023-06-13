Vanessa Hudgens honors her ‘movie dad’ Treat Williams after his tragic passing

Sad news came Monday, June 12th, that actor Treat Williams, died after being involved in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71. His fans, friends, and colleagues have been honoring his death, including his former castmate Vanessa Hudgens.





©GettyImages



Vanessa Hudgens and Treat Williams on location for ‘Second Act’ in Central Park on December 4, 2017 in New York City.

Hudgens and Williams starred in the 2018 romantic comedy Second Act. The “High School Musical” star played Zoe Clarke while Williams played Anderson Clarke, her father. Following the news of his death Hudgens shared a screenshot with him from the film on her Instagram story to her 50.1 million followers.

“He was a great movie dad and an even better human being,” she wrote over the photo. “Treat Williams was a fantastic actor, a joy to be around, and the kindest soul. He will be missed,” the 34-year-old continued.

Scond Act was directed by Peter Segal and starred Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Hudgens, Williams, and Milo Ventimiglia. It follows Maya Vargas, (Lopez), a woman in her forties who successfully pursues a second chance at a corporate career after a friend’s son creates a fake résumé and credentials for her.

TRAGIC NEWS

Williams is known for his roles in films like Everwood and Hair. People confirmed his death on Monday evening. Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, told the outlet the hit involved a single car and William’s motorcycle, taking place around 5 p.m. on route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, Vermont.

His agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson told the outlet, “He was killed this afternoon.” “He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” he explained.

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s,” his longtime agent continued. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Rest in peace.