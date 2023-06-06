‘The Girl From Ipanema’ singer, Astrud Gilberto, passed away at 83

Astrud Gilberto, known for her sultry song “The Girl From Ipanema,” passed away at 83. Gilberto, which popularized Brazilian bossa nova in the United States in the 1960s, has over four decades of musical and recording career.

Despite working with celebrated musicians like Gil Evans, Stanley Turrentine, James Last, and George Michael, “The Girl From Ipanema,” written by Antonio Carlos Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes, is her biggest success.

Brazilian Bossa Nova and Samba singer Astrud Gilberto performs at SOB’s nightclub, New York, New York, March 23, 1993.

Gilberto was married to João Gilberto, known as the father of the bossa nova. Together they brought their music to the US from Rio de Janeiro and in New York City recorded music.

The New York Times reported that “The Girl From Ipanema” became one of the most-covered songs in pop music history and has been featured in over 50 films. Today the tune has inspired other artists, includingAnitta, which released in 2022 a Latin Urban and funk version called “Girl from Rio.”

Astrud Gilberto was known for her whispery and mysterious voice, which many described as a “breeze.” Her breathy instrument later influenced Sade, Tracey Thorn, and Basia.

Born as Astrud Evangelina Weinert on March 29, 1940, in Bahia, Brazil, she began singing in private for friends and her husband before becoming an icon.

After recording and popularizing “The Girl From Ipanema” in Brazil, the song made it to the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Astrud is survived by her sons Marcelo Gilberto and Gregory Lasorsa from her second marriage to Nicholas Lasorsa. She also has two granddaughters.