Mexican actor Sergio Calderón dies at 77

Calderón appeared in some of the world’s biggest franchises, including “Men in Black” and “Pirates of the Caribbean”

By Maria Loreto -New York

Sergio Calderón, a veteran actor known for his performances in films like “Men in Black,” has died at the age of 77. His death was confirmed by a representative.

The representative spoke to PEOPLE magazine, sharing that Calderón died on Wednesday morning and was surrounded by his friends and family. "He was in the hospital previously with a bout of pneumonia; not sure that was the cause," explained the rep.

Calderón was born in Coatlan del Rio, Morelos, Mexico, and began appearing in films in the ‘70s. He acted in dozens of films and TV shows from Mexico and Hollywood. His most notorious work includes appearances in films like “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and “Men in Black.”

Last year, Calderón celebrated the 25th anniversary of “Men in Black” with a tweet."25 years ago one of the best films I've ever worked on was released. Thanks to Barry Sonnenfeld for this wonderful opportunity,” he wrote.

Calderón took a break from acting in the year 2015, but reappeared in various TV shows on 2022. He was featured in “Better Things,” “The Seven Faces of Jane,” and “The Resort.”

Calderón is survived by his wife, Karen Dakin, his son, Patrick Calderón-Dakin, and his daughter, Johanna Calderón-Dakin.


