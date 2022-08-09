Mindy Kaling says rumors that B.J. Novak is the father of her children don’t bother her

Mindy Kaling is a role model and inspiration for women everywhere, especially women of color. The artist has broken barriers, become a face of culture, humbleness, and hard work, and has always done things her way, including motherhood. Kaling has two children, a daughter named Katherine, 4, and a son named Spencer, 1, and she welcomed them into the world without a partner and has never disclosed details about her journey. But she didn’t need to before rumors started swirling that the father is her ex and best friend, B.J. Novak.



Kaling has been very private when it comes to her children and does not share any images of their faces. Pretty much since she welcomed her daughter in 2017, rumors started swirling that Novak was the father. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, the producer shared what she really thinks about the rumors, telling the outlet, “it doesn’t bother me.”

Novak is the godparent to both of her children and Kalinng said, “they have such a great relationship.” “So far [the speculation hasn’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or BJ,” the 43-year-old continued, adding, “If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

Kaling and Novak dated on and off while they were costars on The Office and she sees him now as a family. She told Good Housekeeping in 2019, “The truth is that BJ is so much more like family now than a platonic friend.” “He’s the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her.”

You will usually find the former couple together at red caret events, and people are still obsessed with their relationship. Last week the actor shared a throwback photo of them together on the set of Vengeance with the caption, “A friend visiting the set of Vengeance #tbt,” and there were several comments along the lines of, “A ‘friend’ come onnnn you guys,” and “I am way too invested in this relationship between two people I’ve never met.” “You misspelled baby mama,” another person wrote.