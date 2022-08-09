Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, died at 84

As reported by AFP, Japanese designer Issey Miyake (April 22, 1983, Hiroshima) died at the age of 84 on Friday, August 5, in a Tokyo hospital. The acclaimed designer is reported to have died due to to liver cancer. In a statement released by the Issey Miyake Group, it was confirmed that “there will be no kind of funeral or public commemorative act, at the express request of the designer.”

The statement from the fashion group also praised the revolutionary designer by saying:

“Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design.”

It is a sad week for the fashion world as the industry mourns the loss of one of the most influential design geniuses of the 20th and 21st centuries. Miyake was known for transforming fabrics into art with his signature technique of rich origami inspired pleats. During the 1980’s, his avant-garde designs helped Miyake become interntionally known and since then, he has been regarded as one of the top and most relevant designers of our times.

The Hiroshima born artist studied graphic design at the Tokyo Tama Art University and then moved to Paris and be an apprentice and work with great couture designers such as Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy. In 1973, he decided to create his own collection and that’s when the legend was born.

In addition, the Japanese designer become part of pop culture and well known as the mastermind behind the late Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs’ trademark black mock turtle neck uniform. According to the UK’s The Guardian, Miyake produced 100 of these shirts for Jobs, making him one of his top and long term clients, as well as a friend.