Johnny Depp joins Tiktok, thanks 4 million followers in first video since defamation trial

Johnny Depp is giving fans exactly what they want, returning to the spotlight after years of taking a back seat.

Following his victory in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean star joined Tiktok, quickly racking up nearly 4 million followers in his first day on the platform.

In the caption of his first video on the app, the 58-year-old thanked his “treasured, loyal and unwavering” fans for their support throughout the highly-publicized trial, which went on for the better part of two months.

To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD

The video itself is a compilation of clips outside of the courthouse, showing Johnny waving from the car as fans show their support and hold up signs for the actor.

Depp joined the platform less than a week after winning $15 million in damages from Heard, whom a Virginia jury found liable for all three counts.

The jury reached a unanimous verdict last Wednesday after a three-day deliberation over whether the Aquaman actress defamed Depp in her 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post, referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. She did not name her ex-husband in the article.

Following his win, the actor released a statement, saying he was “at peace” and “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world.”

Now, it looks like he’s more than ready to make is return to the entertainment world.