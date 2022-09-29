Camille Vazquez actress shares her experience on the set of ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’

Camille Vasquez made an impression throughout the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial. She proved that with hard work and commitment we’re all able to achieve our professional goals, something that Melissa Marty, who portrays her in the film “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial,” identifies with. The winner of “Nuestra Belleza Latina 2008” followed her own dreams of becoming an actress, achieving some of her lifelong goals, something that she continues to pursue every time she steps in front of a camera.

©Melissa Marty





Excited over the release of the film, which premieres September 30th on Tubi, the Puerto Rican native spoke with HOLA! USA from her home in Los Angeles and shared her experience on taking on this new challenge, playing the role of Camille Vasquez only three months after the real life trial concluded and Vasquez was launched to fame. As the notorious trial developed in our screens, Marty never thought that she’d get to play one of its most important parts.

“The trial was impressive. While it was expected for a celebrity like Johnny Depp to get people invested in what was going on, the unexpected thing that happened was that the focus of it all became the lawyer. I think that anyone who goes to court would want someone like her to represent them. All in all, she did her job incredibly well, no matter your point of view,” says Marty of Vasquez’s performance, one that has inspired many people in the workplace.

In our interview, Melissa Marty shares her happiness in her personal life – she’s been happily married for the past seven years to Nelson Sosa – and talks about her future and her goals. She shares how many people have called out her resemblance to Meghan Markle and sends a personal message to Camille Vasquez through HOLA! USA.