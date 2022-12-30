New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Wiz Khalifa, Cuco, Yael Danon, and more

It’s Friday and it’s almost 2023. 2022 was a great year for music and artists that had us singing and dancing the night away. This is our last New Music Friday of the year, and these artists put everything they had into their final release of the year. Listen to a variety of music from up and coming and established artists below.
Ozuna, Ovy On The Drums - CHAO BEBE
Ozuna and Ovy on The Drums release “Chao Bebe.” The song is all about having to end a relationship with someone. Blending reaggaton with EDM beats from the ‘90s the producer said in a statement, “When I was in the studio working on the track, I immediately had the idea of calling Ozuna to jump on this song. I’m very excited about the final results and I hope you can enjoy it to the fullest as we close this year and welcome 2023,” per Uproxx. It comes with a fun animated video.
Cuco - First of the Year
Chicano singer and songwriter Cuco releases “First of the Year.” The dreamy love song will have you grooving and thinking about the person that makes you feel alive.
Yael Danon - Best Friends to Lovers
Israeli-Panamanian singer Yael Danon who was a winning contestant on Israel’s Got Talent, releases “Best Friends to Lovers.” The beautiful song is a testimony to the 16 year old’s raw talent and has an unexpected rock twist.
Lasso - Oma
Venezuelan artist Lasso releases “Oma.” It’s a sweet and tender ode to his late grandmother and has beautiful lyrics about the heartbreak you feel when losing a loved one.
Mariah the Scientist - Christmas in Toronto
Chrismas is over but Mariah the Scientist’s “Christmas in Toronto” is an R&B hit that you can listen to all year long. The Atlanta based singer shows off her lyrical ability with an ear catching sound.
Pailita - Llámame bebé, ft Cris Mj & Young Cister
Earning 4 million views in 5 days, “Llámame bebé” by Pailita feature Cris Mj and Young Cister proved to be a success.
Justin Quiles - Asi Fué
Justin Quiles, releases the official music video for his cover of Juan Gabriel’s “Así Fue.” He first performed the rendition on A Tiny Audience, where his acoustic performance went viral.
Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa has been teasing a new song for weeks and it’s finally here. “#Neverdrinking again” has a different sound than his old music, and tells the story about his journey with sobriety from alcohol. “Enjoy your festivities drink responsibly and tag me when you use this sound in your video the day after #neverdrinkingagain,” Khalifa told his fans on Instagarm.
Los Dos Carnales -EL HT
Los Dos Carnales release another fun corrido, “EL HT.”
Rae Srummard - Torpedo
Hip Hop duo Rae Srummard releases “Torpedo.”