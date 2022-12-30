New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Wiz Khalifa, Cuco, Yael Danon, and more

It’s Friday and it’s almost 2023. 2022 was a great year for music and artists that had us singing and dancing the night away. This is our last New Music Friday of the year, and these artists put everything they had into their final release of the year. Listen to a variety of music from up and coming and established artists below.

Ozuna, Ovy On The Drums - CHAO BEBE

Ozuna and Ovy on The Drums release “Chao Bebe.” The song is all about having to end a relationship with someone. Blending reaggaton with EDM beats from the ‘90s the producer said in a statement, “When I was in the studio working on the track, I immediately had the idea of calling Ozuna to jump on this song. I’m very excited about the final results and I hope you can enjoy it to the fullest as we close this year and welcome 2023,” per Uproxx. It comes with a fun animated video.

Cuco - First of the Year

Chicano singer and songwriter Cuco releases “First of the Year.” The dreamy love song will have you grooving and thinking about the person that makes you feel alive.

Yael Danon - Best Friends to Lovers

Israeli-Panamanian singer Yael Danon who was a winning contestant on Israel’s Got Talent, releases “Best Friends to Lovers.” The beautiful song is a testimony to the 16 year old’s raw talent and has an unexpected rock twist.

Lasso - Oma

Venezuelan artist Lasso releases “Oma.” It’s a sweet and tender ode to his late grandmother and has beautiful lyrics about the heartbreak you feel when losing a loved one.