Eva Longoria radiates natural charm in Marbella with son Santiago

Eva Longoria proves she’s a natural beauty as she enjoys a sun-soaked day on the beach in Marbella with her adorable son Santiago. The 48-year-old actress radiated effortless chic in a stunning canary yellow summer dress, showing off her makeup-free glow.

While some celebrities rely on heavy makeup and filters to feel confident in the spotlight, Eva embraces her natural beauty with grace and empowerment. She confidently strolled along the promenade, holding her son’s hand, showcasing that true beauty comes from within.

In her eye-catching ensemble, Eva rocked flip-flops with her vibrant dress, exuding a carefree and relaxed vibe. Shielding her eyes with stylish shades, she added a touch of sophistication with a brown and black crossbody bag. With her brunette locks pinned up, she accessorized with oversized hoop earrings and a simple bracelet, letting her radiant smile highlight her look.

It’s no surprise that Eva has fallen in love with Marbella, as the actress and businesswoman has decided to make it her home away from home. With the help of her good friend and fellow actor Melanie Griffith, Eva has become enamored with the charm and beauty of Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Previously staying in renowned accommodations such as Villas de Aloha and the Meliá Don Pepe Hotel, Eva knew it was time to have a place she could truly call her own. With the guidance of Zazou Belounis, CEO of Casanis Group and a prominent figure in Marbella, Eva found her perfect property.

Currently undergoing renovations, Eva and her husband, José Bastón, are eagerly preparing to spend their summer in their new Marbella haven. The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as Eva will sponsor the upcoming Global Gift gala at the Don Pepe Hotel in July.

Eva expressed her love for the region: “I want to buy a house in Marbella because I already feel like I belong to this land; whenever I am with my family, we are happy.” Her new single-family home, designed by Melvin Villarroel, boasts over 500 square meters of space, a refreshing pool, and beautiful joined gardens, making it the perfect retreat for her and her loved ones.

Eva Longoria’s journey in Marbella is a testament to embracing oneself, finding joy in family moments, and appreciating the natural beauty surrounding us. Whether makeup-free on the beach or making real estate moves, Eva continues to inspire with her authenticity and unwavering confidence.