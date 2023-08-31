Eva Longoria joins Kim Kardashian’s hair trend: Debuts drastic transformation

A new hairstyle is trending in Hollywood. Following Zendaya and Kim Kardashian’s latest bob haircut, Eva Longoria is giving it a try, changing up her signature hairstyle for a sophisticated look that frames her face and makes her look as chic as she always does.

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ star took to social media to show off her new hairstyle, sharing a TikTok showcasing her glamorous makeup look and her short bob, which compliments her natural wavy hair, as it is cut into layers.

Eva wore a black turtleneck and shared a clip playing around with her hair, using a TikTok audio. “I know the influence, I know the impact and I know the vibes and the girlies love the vibes and that’s just what it’s about,” the actress said lip-syncing to the audio.

Fans of the actress were surprised by the drastic transformation as she has always had the same type of hairstyle, maintaining her usual length. However, she is now sporting side bangs and a short bob. “It’s all about the vibes baby!!!” she captioned the video, with many complimenting her new look. “Looking fabulous as always!” one person wrote, while someone else commented “Okay. This haircut is amazing!! It is a vibe.”

The star was recently living her best life in Marbella, Spain, with her husband José Bastón and her son. The actress documented some of her most stylish moments, showing off her Mediterranean ensembles and working on her tan in different bikini styles.

Eva is now back in Los Angeles working on her projects, and attended a special event in support of the Los Angeles women’s soccer team, alongside Jennifer Garner, and Jane Fonda, as they honored Megan Rapinoe.