Eva Longoria turns up the heat in Spain with tiny bikini after going for a swim

Eva Longoria continues to enjoy the long summer days. The Hollywood star, who was recently spotted spending a family beach day in Marbella, Spain, decided to work on her tan and go for a swim in her pool at Villa Marusha.

The 48-year-old actress has been documenting all about her time in Spain, and has been spotted enjoying some relaxing moments following the release of her film ‘Flamin’ Hot.’ She also took a moment to show off some of her favorite summer looks last month, including some colorful ensembles and posing at the Villa.

This time Eva showed off her incredible figure after taking a swim, as she was photographed coming out of the pool wearing a tiny bikini in olive green. She paired the look with dark sunglasses, showing her toned abs and athletic physique.

“Sunday Funday,” she wrote on Instagram, posing in her bikini with the palm trees as the perfect backdrop. Fans and friends of the actress praised her for her fitness journey and healthy lifestyle, as she is constantly showing her workout routine and favorite healthy dishes.

“Reina,” Georgina Rodriguez wrote, while Nicole Scherzinger commented, “You’re welcome everyone,” seemingly encouraging Eva to post the pic. “YOUR HARD WORK IN THE GYM IS SHOWING MAMA,” someone else added. “You look absolutely incredible - nobody even in their 20’s looks as great as you do! You’re as beautiful as it gets!”

Eva previously described the Villa as “one of those places you never want to leave,” which is very true, as she has shared many pics and videos from the lavish mansion. The star was recently spotted wearing a similar bikini in black, as well as her own version of the Barbiecore trend, rocking a pink swimsuit at the beach.