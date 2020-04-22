Eva Longoria uses this $11 drugstore product to cover her grey roots

With hair salons closed for the foreseeable future, many celebrities, like us, are seeing their natural or gray roots slowly come in. Since we’re all in this together, beauty DIY-tutorials have taken over the world in the best way. Hollywood’s biggest names are turning to social media to share the haircare products they’re using to maintain a healthy mane. Recently, Eva Longoria gave the world the ultimate gray root touch-up tutorial on Instagram with a budget-friendly buy.

©Eva Longria



Celebrities are showing off their gray and making us fall in love with their hair tips

The Desperate Housewives actress revealed she uses L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up, $11 to cover up her gray roots. “If you’ve been following me, you know I’ve been going gray, but I have my favorite solution,” admits Eva showing off her new gray roots.

The actress showed off the aqua blue bottle that holds the magic potion to freshening up her roots. With a full face of makeup, Eva went into full beauty blogger mode.

The producer showed off different shades of blondes and browns the brand offers for those longing for a professional touch. Like an expert, the Mexican-American star mentioned the L’Oreal Magic product’s applicator makes it super easy to target different areas.

©Custom



L‘Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Gray Concealer Spray, $11, lorealparisusa.com

In less than 10 seconds, Eva parts her hair into sections and sprays the product into her roots. Watch her grays instantly disappear as she creates a flawless finish.

We’ll be trying this trick at home until further notice!