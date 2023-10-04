Brooklyn Beckham: The Casual Cool

Brooklyn Beckham, the 24-year-old eldest son, embraced a more casual approach to the classic suit. He chose a simple suit, unbuttoning the top few buttons of his white undershirt for a relaxed yet stylish look. Brooklyn’s laid-back charm perfectly complemented his family’s fashion-forward ethos.

Cruz Beckham: The Trendsetter

At 18 years old, Cruz Beckham was the trendsetter of the evening. He opted for a relaxed yet stylish look, combining black trousers with a white tank top layered underneath an open button-up shirt. Cruz added a black and gold belt, a chunky necklace, and a pair of white sneakers to elevate the casual look, showcasing his unique style.

Romeo Beckham: The Bold Visionary

Romeo Beckham, the 21-year-old second son, dared to stand out in an oversized, chocolate-brown suit. His avant-garde ensemble featured a buttonless suit jacket and pleated, drop-crotch trousers. With a stack of silver chains, sunglasses, and sneakers, Romeo exuded bold confidence and a fearless approach to fashion.