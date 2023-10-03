Kim Kardashian appears to be mortified after holding Victoria Beckham’s Paris fashion show

In fashion, timing is everything. And when it comes to attending prestigious events like Paris Fashion Week, punctuality is a cardinal rule. However, in a recent show that made headlines, reality TV star Kim Kardashian was awkward as she arrived fashionably late to Victoria Beckham’s Paris fashion show.

The incident left her mortified and raised eyebrows, mainly when Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, seemingly ignored her presence.

Kim Kardashian’s Late Arrival

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian at Victoria Beckham Ready To Wear Spring 2024 on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France.

Kardashian arrived at Victoria Beckham’s highly anticipated fashion show with all eyes on her. Cameras flashed as she entered, and she exchanged greetings with no other than David Beckham, who was seated beside Anna Wintour. The air was filled with anticipation for the show to begin, but little did the attendees know that Kim’s late arrival would set off a chain of events.

Anna Wintour’s Reaction

As Kim Kardashian took her seat, it became evident that Anna Wintour was not pleased. Vogue’s formidable Editor-in-Chief, known for her punctuality and high standards, appeared irritated by the delay caused by Kim’s late arrival: Wintour’s icy demeanor and failure to acknowledge Kim raised eyebrows among those present at the show.

The End of the Show

©GettyImages



Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and David Beckham at Victoria Beckham Ready To Wear Spring 2024 on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France

As the show unfolded on the runway, it seemed like the fashion drama had settled down. However, when the final model took her bow, and the audience began to applaud, Anna Wintour abruptly left her seat and exited the venue. This departure was uncharacteristic for Wintour, who typically stays to watch the designer’s final walk.

Kim Kardashian’s Regret

With Wintour’s departure, Kim Kardashian seemed genuinely mortified. She leaned in closer to David Beckham, and some eagle-eyed fans in the audience claimed to have overheard her whisper, “I feel so bad I’m late; I’m never late.” Whether this was an apology to Beckham or an acknowledgment of her delay, it reflected Kim’s embarrassment over the situation.

The Insider’s Account

While speculations and assumptions ran wild in the media, an individual who allegedly attended the show decided to set the record straight. According to this insider, the delay caused by Kim Kardashian’s late arrival was the primary reason for Anna Wintour’s abrupt exit. The insider stated, “Okay, so here is the real tea from someone who actually attended the show cause y’all are speculating too much. What had happened was that Miss Kim was so late, and Anna was PISSED because of that. Because they had to delay the show waiting for her highness to arrive. And that’s why Anna left as soon as the show ended; she didn’t even see Victoria’s walk. Because she had other shows to attend right after.”

Regardless of the drama, this incident serves as a reminder that even the most famous and influential individuals in the fashion industry are not exempt from the rules of punctuality.