Victoria Beckham stuns in a monochromatic beige ensemble and blue suede stilettos

Victoria Beckham has always been a style icon, and she’s proving just how true of a statement that still is with her recent foray into fall fashion.

The star showcased her latest collection for her brand, Victoria Beckham, with her family being her only guests at a socially-distanced catwalk on Monday for London Fashion Week.

The former Spice Girl continued to tease some of her new pieces for Spring/ Summer 2021 as she tried on a selection of silk dresses at her fitting on Wednesday. The 46-year-old even previewed surveyed fans as she took to Instagram to ask whether she should wear the yellow or purple version of the maxi dress. This came after the designer was seen heading to lunch in a show-stopping khaki ensemble.

The looks she was previewing on her Instagram story were much different than what she was pictured in this week, since her new collection won’t be dropping until Spring/Summer of next year. But to bring in the beginning of fall, the star looked cozy and cute as she left the Wolsley Restaurant in London rocking a ruched khaki top layered over a yellow turtleneck and a low-pleated midi skirt.

©Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group





While the chilly London weather calls for people to keep things full covered, Victoria did tease a small hint of her long, tanned legs as she walked out of the restaurant and the side slit in her skirt flowed alongside her strut.

The look itself is simple, but Beckham added a few pops of color as she accessorized with a pair of her signature oversized shades, a Hermes handbag, and some blue suede stilettos that tied the whole look together. The mother-of-four kept her hairdo as understated as her outfit, tying her brunette locks back in a low ponytail.

As for her fashion show, Victoria--like most designers during the pandemic-- opted for a digital presentation to showcase her latest collection during London Fashion Week.

Beckham shared some snaps on Instagram of her husband David Beckham alongside sons Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, 9, all being safe and wearing their face masks ahead of Monday afternoon‘s presentation. She also gave a shoutout to her 21-year-old son, Brooklyn and his fiancée, Nicola Peltz, wishing they were there with the family to join the festivities.

Victoria captioned her photos, “My favourite (and only) guests this season! love you all so much @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx we missed you @brooklynbeckham @nicolannepeltz.”