Elsa Pataky stuns at Derby Day, sharing photos of her ‘fun weekend’

Elsa Pataky spent a weekend packed with some of her favorite things. On Instagram, Pataky shared various images of herself and her friends, taken over Derby Day in Melbourne. Pataky was joined by some of her closest friends, including Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso.

Photos show Pataky dressed in an all black outfit made out of a dress, a matching hat and high heels. The post was made out of four images, showing her having fun with friends and making the most out of the elegant occasion. She wore various Bulgari pieces, which elevated and completed her look. “Friends, horses, music and dancing, the best combo for a fun weekend. Thanks Derby Day for the good times,” she wrote.

The Daily Mail reports that Pataky was joined by her friends, Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso. Photos shared on social media show the group having a good time and dressed in their best outfits. Other celebrities that made appearances at the event include Alessandra Ambrosio.

Elsa Pataky and her friendship with Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso

Earlier this year, we wrote about the friendship that exists between Chris Hemsworth, Pataky, Damon and Barroso. The foursome have gone on various trips together, and have been photographed attending the same parties and dinners, with their friendship solidifying over the years.

In the case of Barroso and Pataky, the two share the same language, something that Pataky treasures. “And his wife is Argentinian so we speak Spanish,” she said to PEOPLE. “So for me, it’s a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with! We’ve become very good friends.”