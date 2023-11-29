Chris Hemsworth shares photos of ‘epic’ family trip with his brothers

Chris Hemsworth and his brothers know how to have a good time. Following a trip to Abu Dhabi, Chris took to social media to share some of the highlights of his stay, including plenty of good times alongside his brothers Luke and Liam, and their parents Craig and Leonie.

“A few snaps from an epic family trip to #abudhabi,” Chris captioned the post, which showed them enjoying the sand, the desert, the beach, and their hotel’s pool. While Chris’ parents and his kids India Rose, Sasha and Tristan were featured, the post focused on his brothers and himself, joking in the desert and having fun at the beach. Samantha, Luke’s wife, and Gabriella Brooks, Liam’s girlfriend, also made appearances. Photos show them enjoying various famous sights like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the city’s futuristic skyscrapers. “What a time was had!” wrote Luke in the comments section.

One notable absence was Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky, who appears to have spent some time in Madrid over the past weekend, where she had a reunion with some of her oldest friends and castmates from the TV show “Al Salir de Clase,” which she made over 20 years ago and launched her career to fame.

©Chris Hemsworth



Chris Hemsworth and his kids

Elsa Pataky’s trip to Spain

Pataky was photographed spending some time in Madrid, where she caught up with some old friends, including Aurora Carbonell, Daniel Huarte, Roberto Hoyas, Mariano Alameda and Athenea Mata, who acted together when they were teens. Carbonell shared some photos of the special moment on Instagram, showing their reunion alongside an old photo that was taken when they were all teens. “Hey, these kids look familiar!” she captioned the post. “My favorite people on the planet.”