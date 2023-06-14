Chris Hemsworth talks about growing up ‘broke’ and helping pay off his parents’ debts

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most bankable Hollywood stars. As he premieres his new Netflix movie, “Extraction 2,” Hemsworth has been on a press tour with stops all over the world, where he discussed his work and his career.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper “El Pais,” Hemsworth discussed his childhood, the types of movies he grew up watching, and his goals when he first started acting. “I grew up on a lot of big entertaining action films of Schwarzenegger, Van Damme, Stallone. I would watch and then jump in the backyard with my brothers and recreate those situations. It was just sheer fantasy and a vivid, childlike experience that captured what motivated me to want to be an actor. Initially it was being on an adventure, later on in my career I realized the artistry to it resonated with me and that creative outlet was very important,” he revealed.

Hemsworth also talked about how growing up without any money pushed him to work hard and the one rule he has when taking on new life challenges. “We grew up with no money, very broke. I thought I could make some money here and get my parents out of debt and pay for the house and help friends and family. I think it’s just staying true to yourself and being aware of the constant change. This is my one rule for life, and it will never change that,” he said.

Elsewhere on the interview, Hemsworth was surprised by the public’s reception of him.“I’m not sure if it’s about me or the fact that I married one of your lovely Spanish women [Elsa Pataky], but it was incredible. This is one of the biggest receptions I’ve had in my career.” He also revealed that Madrid is one of his favorite cities in the world.

