Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth hold hands as they get lunch in Australia

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth continue to prove they’re as strong a couple as ever. Following various trips apart that created rumors of a strife, the pair showed the world they’re as strong as ever by stepping out for lunch with some friends and showing off their love in a relaxed and confident manner.

©GrosbyGroup



Pataky and Hemsworth

Pataky and Hemsworth were photographed in their home of Byron Bay, Australia as they stepped out for lunch with their close friends Mike and Zara Tindall. Pataky wore white dress with some blue patterns that she paired with some sunglasses and her hair loose. Completing her picture of relaxation and comfort is the fact thatshe wore no shoes.

For his part, Hemsworth wore shorts, flip flips, and a white t-shirt. He rounded out the look with a black cap and some sunglasses. The two talked and held hands as they walked through a parking lot.

©GrosbyGroup



Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Pataky and Hemsworth’s relationship

Pataky and Hemsworth have been married for over 10 years, sharing three children: India, Tristan, and Sasha. Despite the fact that the couple supports each other on all of their projects, rumors have been plaguing them over the past months. “The status of Chris and Elsa's marriage is a question mark,” said a source to In Touch magazine. “The separate vacations are a huge red flag, but it's more than that. They're still very much a united family, but they've drifted apart as a couple.”

“They were the perfect husband-and-wife team for so long - both gorgeous, beautiful kids. Everything seemed picture-perfect. But things have definitely changed.”