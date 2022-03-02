The Killers, Green Day and more artists canceling upcoming shows in Russia and Ukraine

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine caused by Russia’s invasion has followed a series of cancelations in the entertainment industry, including the decision of Hollywood studios to stop the premiere of several movies, such as ‘The Batman’ and ‘Morbius.’

Now the music industry seems to be affected in the same way, with multiple singers and bands deciding to cancel their upcoming performances in the Eastern European country.

The Killers confirmed they will not be playing on their scheduled date, as they were set to headline one of Moscow’s music festivals ‘Park Live Festival’ on July 17.

Green Day was scheduled to perform at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium, however the band stated that “in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show,” explaining that “this moment is not about stadium rock shows.”

The former band member of One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, was set to play in Moscow as part of his 2022 World Tour, announcing that both his shows in Russia and Ukraine have been canceled, “The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”

Yungblud also announced they were “heartbroken” to cancel their “Russian shows scheduled for this summer,” as well as Bring Me The Horizon who declared they “must cancel our forthcoming dates in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.”

Franz Ferdinand, Iggy Pop, AJR, Health, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, have also announced cancellations to their upcoming shows amid the tragic events taking place in Ukraine.