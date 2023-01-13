Miley Cyrus shares breakup song on Liam Hemsworth’s birthday

Miley Cyrus’ new song is the first single off of her new record, “Endless Summer Vacation.” It’s titled “Flowers” and it talks about heartbreak and the end of a relationship. It was also released hours before January 13th, Liam Hemsworth’s birthday.

The song and its lyrics were teased early January, following her NBC special “Miley’s New Year’s Party,” which she cohosted alongside Dolly Parton. The post showed a close up of her face and some of the song’s lyrics, which read, “I can love me better than you can,” “I can take myself dancing,” “I can hold my own hand,” and more.

The music video shows Cyrus all alone, looking stunning as she struts around in various gorgeous outfits with her sunglasses on, working out, dancing, swimming, and more.

Cyrus and Hemsworth were together on and off for 10 years. They married in 2018 and divorced in 2020. “We were together since 16,” said Cyrus following her divorce, in an interview with Howard Stern. “Our house [in Malibu] burned down [during the Woolsey fire]. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything.” Cyrus shared that the fire made her reconsider her life and her marriage, forcing her to make a decision that she might not have made in the past.

Cyrus’ new record is made alongside Mike WiLL Made-It, who produced her record “Bangerz.” “Endless Summer Vacation” is Cyrus’ first album since her 2020 rock album “Plastic Hearts.” From the look and sound of her latest video and the name of the record, it feels like the new Miley will take on a new genre as she tackles a new stage in her life.