Miley Cyrus is releasing new single on her ex-husband’s birthday: ‘I can love me better’

Is Miley Cyrus going for revenge? The talented singer, who welcomed 2023 hosting her NYE show alongside her godmother Dolly Parton, is releasing a new single, surprising fans not only with the announcement but also with the release date of her new song.

The 30-year-old star has confirmed that her new single ‘Flowers’ will mark the start of a new era, and fans are already speculating on her new album, after they pointed out that the track will be released on January 13, which is known to be her ex-husband’s birthday.

Liam Hemsworth is turning 33 on January 13, and it seems he will be hearing the release of her ex-wife’s new song on the radio. Miley has been teasing lyrics to the song on social media, proving that it could be about her previous relationship with the Australian actor.

“Can love me better, I can love me better, baby / Can love me better, I can love me better, baby / Can love me better,” Miley sings. “Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. pic.twitter.com/GnaQCApxcp — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2023

Miley can be seen in the clip walking in a gold dress on what appears to be the Hollywood Hills, also writing on social media, “I can f–k me better than you can” and “I can buy myself flowers,” along with announcing that it’s a “new year” with a “new Miley.”

“Miley dropping her new album on Liam’s birthday is EVERYTHING …. the ad campaign being I love me better than you can ….. AN ICON,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Miley’s telling the world she can love herself better ON LIAM’S BIRTHDAY?! she definitely didn’t lie when she said she’s got nerve.”