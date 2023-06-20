Could Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth make a movie together?

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have been married for over a decade. The pair have three children together and have supported each other through countless of projects. In a new interview, Hemsworth talked about the possibility of collaborating on a movie and whether or not their kids are also interested in acting.

Hemsworth was at Netflix’s TUDUM event, he spoke about the possibility of working with his wife. “I'm open to all of it,” he said. “Someone's gotta write it. I'm not a writer, but I could pen a couple of ideas to paper and send them through.”

Hemsworth and Pataky have been actors for years, with both of them making beginning their careers in their countries and later finding success in Hollywood. While Hemsworth has been incredibly active over the past decade, Pataky has decided to stay at home with the kids. She plans on returning to her career now that the children are older and more independent.

Hemsworth also talked about his daughter, India, who appears to have some acting ambitions of her own. She makes a brief appearance on “Thor: Love & Thunder.” “'You know, that was originally supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing.” explained Hemsworth.

“I said, ‘Oh, do you want to do some dialogue in the film?’ And she's like, ‘Yeah, cool!’ And she was a pro and loved it. But I want her to have a childhood, and I think so does she,” he said.

While India appears to have enjoyed acting, the two aren’t in a rush to get career started. “But I said, "There's plenty of time, sweetie. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid. Because once the train moves, it's pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things.’”