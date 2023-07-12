Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso celebrate their first anniversary

Camila Mendes and her beau, Rudy Mancuso, are joyfully celebrating their first anniversary, and love is in the air! In a dazzling display of affection, the 29-year-old Riverdale star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot of their romantic embrace, capturing a tender kiss on Mancuso’s cheek. “Always in our own little world 💭 te amo so much,” she lovingly wrote. “One year down, and many more to go 🤞🏽”

Mancuso reciprocated the love in the comment section, expressing his adoration with a heartfelt “Amoooooooooor.”

The charismatic pair had the opportunity to showcase their undeniable chemistry while co-starring in Prime Video’s Música, a project that Mancuso not only starred in but also wrote and directed. In November 2022, Mendes shared a carousel of images on her Instagram, featuring an intimate shot of Mancuso enveloping her in a warm embrace and gently kissing her head. “Life update,” Mendes playfully captioned the post.

In the following months, the talented actress chose to keep the details of their rumored relationship under wraps. It wasn’t until the official day of love, Valentine’s Day, that Mendes made their romance public. She shared a heartwarming photo of their passionate kiss on her Instagram, declaring, “meu valentine. te amo so much.”

During an interview with E! News, Mendes provided a glimpse into the intricacies of their long-distance relationship and her plans for Valentine’s Day with the multi-talented musician and internet personality.

Despite being based in Los Angeles and Vancouver, the couple tries to bridge the distance. “Honestly, I try to fly out,” Mendes explained. “Or he tries to fly out as much as possible.” She also shared her Valentine’s Day plans, stating, “I’m flying back to Vancouver tonight. So yeah, filming all week, but a little FaceTime date. Long-distance life.”

©GettyImages



Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso in the front row at Coach Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 13, 2023 in New York, New York.

As Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso celebrate their milestone, their love story continues to captivate hearts, exemplifying the enchantment of a modern-day fairytale.