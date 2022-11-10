Camila Mendes confirms romance with Rudy Mancuso: Who is her new boyfriend?

Camila Mendes has confirmed her romance with Rudy Mancuso! The Brazilian actress is sharing the news with her fans and followers, writing about a new “life update” on her personal Instagram account, and posting a series of photos, including one with the 30-year-old musician. Swipe to the last photo to see them sharing a sweet kiss.

The 28-year-old ‘Riverdale’ star is keeping her relationship private at the moment and has yet to share more details about their romance. However, fans of the actress can expect to see her acting alongside Rudy, who also has Brazilian and Italian heritage, in the coming-of-age film ‘Musicá.’

Rudy had previously shared his excitement to have Camila on the project, as he is the director and star of the film. “So thrilled to have the extraordinary Camila Mendes join the wondrous world of MÚSICA,” he wrote at the time.

Rumors of their relationship started back in September, after they were spotted together arriving at the Venice Film Festival, and during Halloween, as he was seen with his arms around her at a party.

Rudy Mancuso attends the gift lounge during the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Hotel.

Camila has said in interviews that she prefers to keep her personal life private. “In my day-to-day life, I am an open book. But I’ve also developed this sixth sense. I understand how my spoken words can translate into written words and how things can appear out of context.”

She explained to L.A. Confidental that, “Even though I feel comfortable talking about some things, do I really want to see it written over and over again? Sometimes, it’s not really worth it.”