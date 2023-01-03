Camila Mendes shares sweet moment by the beach with boyfriend Rudy Mancuso

Camila Mendes was all smiles welcoming the new year with her boyfriend Rudy Mancuso. The new celebrity couple were photographed having a great time in Miami Beach, enjoying the warm weather and swimming in the ocean.

The 28-year-old actress was spotted at The Setai having some drinks by the beach, while the 30-year-old musician was seen playing paddle ball. Camila wore a white floral bikini and Rudy wore lilac swim trunks and sported black sunglasses.

Rudy seems to be very much in love, as he was seen at one point hugging and kissing Camila, while sharing a special moment swimming in the ocean and laughing together.

The couple have been keeping their relationship private so far, however Camila seemingly confirmed the timeline of their relationship on social media back in November 2022. “Life update,” she wrote, posting a series of photos, including two with Rudy.

It seems the pair met at the set of their latest project, as they are both executive producers on a new romantic comedy titled ‘Música.’ The two celebrities started dating and were photographed multiple times together, previously at the 2022 Venice Film Festival and during a Halloween party.

The pair have yet to talk openly about their new romance. Camila was previously linked to Charles Melton, also from ‘Riverdale.’ And Rudy’s latest relationship was with actress Maia Mitchell.