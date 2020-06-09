Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
This season, Eva Longoria is ditching sandals for a chic and comfortable alternative. Yes, we’re talking about mules. Practical, elegant, and oh-so trendy, these shoes have been seen on the spring-summer runways of fashion houses like Givenchy, Lanvin and Scarpe, backing this actress’ choice for her hot summer outfits. Prints or monochromatic, flats or heeled, you can show them off in your own style and add personality to your outfits, all while enjoying the sun.
More about
