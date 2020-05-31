They made their revolutionary entrance into the female closet decades ago, and shorts still maintain their original light and cheerful qualities that give them their unmistakable charm. These days there’s a different pair for every occasion, style and body type.

As can be expected, the fashion trends we’ve seen on the spring-summer 2020 runways showed a ton of different options that have made their way into our favorite stores. From loose Bermudas to ultra-short shorts, and everything in between, you’re sure to find a pair that you absolutely love. Here are nine options for you to consider.