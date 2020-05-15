Retro revival is taking a new turn this season, and with it, comes a whole new wave of fashion trends that, quite literally, have already begun to flourish. Inspired by the effervescence of spring, designers are proposing printed jumpsuits in the most colorful and exuberant floral prints to take the place of the timeless, airy spring dress that, aside from a few rare exceptions, we first turn to when we want to update our wardrobe for the season, perfectly in sync with nature.

Originally a type of work wear, the jumpsuit is a garment that was elevated onto the fashion scene by the legendary Elsa Schiaparelli in the mid-1930s. Nevertheless, it wasn’t until the 70s that it became the star of the female wardrobe, a bit of history on the verge of repeating itself.