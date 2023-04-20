Prince Royce was hospitalized in Chile after suffering allergic reaction

Prince Royce had his fans a little worried when he shared news about his health. The Dominican singer revealed that he was hospitalized in Chile after suffering an allergic reaction.

The Bachata superstar is currently one of the coaches of The Voice Chilean version. This just happened just days before Royce is set to perform at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards.

“This week has been quite difficult for me. I had an allergic reaction,” Royce wrote on April 18, before thanking his colleagues and the production team on La Voz Chile. The New York-born singer also thanked the medical team at the hospital for their care.

The singer shared photos from his hospital bed

Royce showed his back covered with a red rash that goes from his head to his lower back. The interpreter of songs like ‘Darte Un Beso’ didn’t go into details about the cause of his allergic reaction.

“Thank God I feel much better now and I hope to fulfill all the plans for this week,” he continued. “I love you all.”

As expected, his followers immediately reacted and sent their wishes for a speedy recovery. “Blessings brother,” Wisin commented. “My God! Sending you hugs Geoffrey,” Thali Garcia wrote, using Royce’s real name (Geoffrey Royce Rojas). “Speedy recovery my king,” said Ana Bárbara. Maluma, Guaynaa and more celebrities also expressed their love for the star.