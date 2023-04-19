How to Watch the 2023 Latin American Music Awards

The 8th annual Latin American Music Awards will return on Thursday, April 20 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. ﻿ The awards show is the Spanish-language counterpart of the American Music Awards.

WHEN ARE THE LATIN AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS?:

The show will be on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

TIME:

The first celebration of the Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs) on Univision will kick off with the pre-show and red carpet ‘Noche de Estrellas’ on Thursday, April 20 at 7p/6c. Meanwhile, the main award ceremony begins at 8:00pm/7c.

WHERE TO WATCH THE AWARDS?

The Latin AMAs and the pre-show ‘Noche de Estrellas’ (Night of Stars) will be broadcast live simultaneously on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión. Additionally, the pre-show can be also watch on ViX.

©Hola



Guayna y Lele Pons

WHO ARE THE HOSTS?

This year the awards will be hosted by singer Natti Natasha, TV host Clarissa Molina, Mexican actress Galilea Montijo and actor Julián Gil.

WHO ARE THE PRESENTERS?

A star-studded list of presenter will be at the 2023 Latin AMAs: Ángela Aguilar, Anuel AA, Becky G, Bad Gyal, Banda El Recodo, Blessd, Carin Leon, Carlos Vives, Chesca, Dalex, Danna Paola, David Bisbal, DJ Luian , Grupo Frontera, Guaynaa, Jesse y Joy, Justin Quiles, Lele Pons, Lenny Tavarez, Lil Jon, Lyanno, Mambo Kingz, Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers, Natti Natasha, Olga Tañón, Omar Courtz, Pepe Aguilar, Featherweight, Pitbull, Prince Royce, Ryan Castro, Rubén Blades Vikina, Wisin, Young Miko and Zacarías Ferreíra.

©Hola



Danna Paola

WHO ARE THE LATIN AMAs LEGACY HONOREES?

Carlos Vives and Pepe Aguilar will be recognized as 2023 Latin AMAs Legacy honorees. The special honor is one of the highest given by the annual awards ceremony to those artists who not only have an impeccable musical career, but also with their work and actions constitute a legacy for the following generations.

WHO ARE THE MAIN NOMINEES?

For the 2023 awards — based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours and even social media interactions data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (Feb. 12, 2022, through Feb. 4, 2023) — Bad Bunny tops the list with 11 nominations. He’s followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee, each with nine nominations. GrupoFrontera, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos and Rosalía with eight nominations each.

WHO ARE THE PERFORMERS?

The 2023 Latin American Music Awards will also include performances from artists like Anuel AA, who will perform ‘Más Rica Que Ayer’, newlyweds Guaynaa and Lele Pons, who will perform a medley of their latest collaboration ‘Abajito’; Myke Towers, who will perform his latest single ‘Mi Droga’ and Prince Royce, who will surprise viewers with an unreleased song. Additionally, Bad Gyal and Eden Muñoz will also make their Latin American Music Awards debut.

©Hola



Chiquis at day 2 - rehearsals - Latin American Music Awards