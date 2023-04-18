Anuel AA with Mambo Kingz and DJ Luian, Bad Gyal, Chesca, Danna Paola, Guayna and Lele Pons, Natti Natasha, Olga Tañón, and Young Miko were first to rehearse for the upcoming live perfiormace that will take place this Thursday, April 20 at Latin American Music Awards 2023

The 8th annual Latin American Music Awards will return on April 20 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. This year’s theme is “We are a Movement” (“Somos un Movimiento”). The event brings together the best of Latin music and pays tribute to the most influential and iconic artists of today. The LAMAS follow the same format as the American Music Awards, they are voted on entirely by fans.